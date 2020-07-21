2 men arrested, 2 wanted for St. Tammany double shooting that left pregnant woman, unborn baby dead

SLIDELL – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Lacombe men for a double shooting over the weekend that left a man, a pregnant woman, and the woman’s unborn baby dead.

Officers were alerted to an SUV parked on Bremerman Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 19. The officers who arrived first on the scene found the bodies of one man and one pregnant woman inside the SUV.

Both had been shot, and both were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the STPSO. The woman’s unborn child was also pronounced dead.

Investigators say the killings were drug related.

Four suspects were identified, and arrest warrants were issued for 18-year-old Peter Reimonenq and Christopher Roberts, Shannon Dale Amos Jr., and Mikayl Dietrich Young, who are all 19.

Reimonenq and Roberts were both arrested on July 20. They have been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree feticide.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amos and/or Young is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers.

“This kind of violent crime will not be tolerated in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud the detectives with our Major Crimes Unit who worked literally around the clock to identify the individuals responsible for these murders. Our detectives will continue to work tirelessly to locate the remaining two individuals wanted in this case in or to bring closure for the families.”