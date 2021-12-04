2 Local women give NOLA singles a chance at love this Christmas

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO)— Are you single, are you looking to mingle?

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, you may want to check out Uncle Matt’s Bar & Patio if you are looking for love this Christmas.

The ‘Single AF Christmas Get Together in the New Orleans area!’ Hosted by NOLA SINGLE MINGLE is set and it starts at 8 p.m.

There will be live music with DJ Flossy and Cash Bar.

Attendees are encouraged to wear sweaters, pajamas, and whatever as long as it is RED and GREEN.

Tiffany Markey Truxillo and Michelle Norwood the organizers of a Facebook singles group said the New Orleans dating scene is tough to be in especially during covid.

That is why they created the group in April.

With over 900 people in the group, the two ladies expect around 100 attendees to show up at their event.

“The Christmas party is an annual thing – and we do larger events like that for every major holiday (Friendsgiving, Mardi Gras party, etc) we just did an “all holidays” party where we dressed like our fav holiday since Covid made it so hard to get together in person and we missed a few. We meet up for football games, brunch, girls-only events, etc too.”

Truxillo and Norwood said the group is a safe space for singles in the area.

“The Nola single Mingle page started as a way to have communications with other singles in the same “boat”. We use Facebook to talk and get to know each other. Ask questions about relationships – share silly memes – learn what has worked and doesn’t work from others, even simple things like “beard or no beard?” and post about social events going on to meet up at different locations throughout the Nola area,” said Truxillo.

Every Wednesday night in Metairie the group posts places to go every weekend.

Tiffany said the meetups are great because it gives you a group of people to “know” when you walk in and you aren’t just sitting at the bar feeling “single.”

“The page has fostered many friendships and love connections. We have two couples that met in the group that are engaged and getting married in Feb/March and quite a few long-term relationships formed too. So we have success stories – they are all still members of the group and attend events to help those struggling with relationships to have some good examples of what to do right.”

Although the two have yet to find their special someone, their hearts are full of love with the friendships they have formed through the group.

“It’s really been a great thing for me personally and I love seeing that we are making people feel better about themselves after heartbreak and not only heal from the past but learn from it together and potentially find their person to share life experiences with. Until then, we share life experiences together!” said Truxillo.