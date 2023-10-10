NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – And Emmy nominations go to …

WGNO News.

To photojournalist Justin Abshire.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

The Suncoast Emmy Awards nomination for Justin is for his photography.

He calls his entry, “Getting the Perfect Shot While We Cook, Play, and Clean.”

Bill Wood’s Emmy nod for writing is for a compilation of his stories.

He calls it “Bill Wood, If He Could.”

The Emmys from the Suncoast Regional Chapter will be awarded in December.

One of the stories getting Emmy attention is “The Starry Night at Waffle House”

And another called “Willie vs. Willie” the race to become the Mayor of Folsom, Louisiana.

And “Big Okra”, the tale of the world’s tallest stalk of okra

