ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — Searchers have found two bodies on the Alabama coast near where crews have been searching for two Louisiana men who went missing in the surf.

WALA-TV reports that authorities in Orange Beach say the bodies were located Tuesday morning.

The remains were found after two men from Louisiana were last seen near Perdido Pass on Sunday night.

They were with a woman who was found floating in the water and remains hospitalized.