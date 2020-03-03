2 arrested in Louisiana crossbow killing; body found at park

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Louisiana say two men in their 20s are accused in connection with the death of a man who was shot with a crossbow and his body left at a lakeside park in Louisiana.

Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Sunday that 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby was shot during an argument Thursday night in Shreveport.

Two teenagers found his body near a parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says 24-year-old Daniel Haire was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder, and 27-year-old Dillon Charles Brown on a charge of accessory after the fact.