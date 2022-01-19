2 adults and 2 children killed in overnight house fire in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — Multiple agencies are investigating a deadly fire that took place overnight in the Eden Isles Subdivision.

Four people were killed in what is being called a residential structure fire on Constellation Drive.

Although the identities of the victims have not been released, it is said that at the time of the fire, the home was occupied by two adults and two children.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, “The fire is out and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.”

These agencies are assisting with the investigation:

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

ATF

St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 is asking the public “to please pray for the victims and their family members.”