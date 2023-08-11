METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Drivers should expect lane closures as a $2.7 million reconstruction project begins on River Road on Monday, Aug. 14.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the project will affect a 2.5-mile section of the road between Monticello and Jefferson Heights avenues.

Crews will be working to repave the asphalt driving surface, improve drainage and sidewalk access and restripe the pavement.

Single-lane closures should be expected on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the closures, one lane will remain open, and workers will use flagging to keep traffic moving.

The DOTD recommends driver take Jefferson Highway or Earhart Expressway instead.

The estimated completion date is late 2023.

