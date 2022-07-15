GRAND ISLE (WGNO)— Grand Isle was one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ida last year, and they are still working on recovery efforts.

Tonight and tomorrow Grand Isle is hosting a new festival called, “The Island Strong Beach Fest” to raise money for those recovery efforts.

The stage is set for the first ever “Island Strong Beach Fest” in Grand Isle.

“Boost everyone back up with Ida hitting it brought everyone down. Restaurants and motels were lost, and we all needed something to boost our spirits of everyone so we decided to put on a beach fest,” Brian Barthelemy, Grand Isle Councilmember said.

This fest is about flexing Grand Isle’s undeniable strength after being hit hard by Hurricane Ida last year.

Even though piles of debris can still be seen all throughout Grand Isle. This new fest aims to bring a sense of renewal and hope to the community.

“We got knocked down, but we aren’t staying down. We are getting back on our feet. We’re going to fight,” Barthelemy said.

They are using the funds raised from the festival to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

“With the destruction that Ida brought, it damaged the softball and baseball fields for kids at Grand Isle High School. We are trying to raise money for a new recreational facility.

Money well spent on music, an auction, arts and crafts vendor, and it wouldn’t be a festival in Louisiana if it didn’t have good soul food.

“We have very unique food. Just what you’d eat at our dinner table. It is Cajun cooking and the biggest thing the biggest ingredient it is cooked from the heart,” Reed Callais with Callais Cajun Catering said.

A fest that the community can help do its part to show that they have big hearts.