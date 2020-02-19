19 Louisiana airports to receive $11 million in safety and infrastructure grants

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $11.36 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 19 airports in Louisiana. This investment in Louisiana’s airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in America’s airports.

“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.42 billion in more than two thousand American airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

Louisiana airports receiving grants include:

$2.6 million will help build 8,000 feet of taxiway pavement at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

$2 million will help build two new passenger loading bridges in the terminal building of Lake Charles Regional Airport.

$2 million will help repair runway pavement and lighting for the Minden airport.

$700,000 will help the Slidell airport repair 28,000 square yards of apron pavement.

$552,819 will help build a 550-foot taxiway at the Kelly-Dumas Airport in Oak Grove.

$500,400 will help remove obstructions at the Morehouse Memorial Airport in Bastrop.

$454,021 will help improve drainage at the Le Gros Memorial Airport in Crowley.

$398,000 will help the Leesville airport repair 4,000 feet of existing runway.

$356,700 will help the Jennings airport repair 6,000 feet of existing runway.

$315,000 will help the Houma-Terrebonne airport repair 2,260 feet of taxiway pavement.

$247,500 will help repair 12,000 square yards of apron pavement at the Hart Airport in Many.

$165,000 will help the Natchitoches Regional Airport repave runways and taxiways.

$150,000 will help remove obstructions at the South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr Airport in Galliano.

$135,000 will help repair runways at the John H. Hooks Memorial Airport in Rayville.

$135,000 will help remove obstructions at the Union Parish Airport in Farmerville.

$103,500 will help remove obstructions at the Jena airport.

$72,000 will help improve the taxiway lighting system at the Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.

The Administration not only supports infrastructure through funding – it is making it possible to deliver these much-needed improvements more quickly. The Department is working hard to streamline the approval process, cut unnecessary red tape and reduce unnecessary, duplicative regulations that do not contribute to safety.

These investments and reforms are especially timely because the U.S. economy is surging. Employers have added more than 7 million jobs since January 2017. To kick off the new decade, a robust 225,000 American jobs were added in January 2020 and the unemployment rate is still a remarkable 3.6 percent—the lowest in 50 years.

Aviation is an important part of that growth. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. civil aviation supports more than 5% of U.S. gross domestic product; $1.6 trillion in economic activity; and nearly 11 million jobs.

“America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that.”