NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in New Orleans.

It happened inside a home in the 9000 block of Cohn Street around 2:45 p.m.

NOPD officers report they found a man with a gunshot wound to his body inside the home.

The teen victim was declared dead on scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.