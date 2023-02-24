NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – This old house was built by a brand-new construction worker.

Her name is Cydney Salvant.

Cydney is seventeen.

She’s a high school senior.

she did it from floor to ceiling to the front door.



The house Cydney shows was for sale.

The blueprint behind it is priceless.

Around town, students spend Saturdays building homes getting experience, getting school credit and getting paid.

It’s part of a program called Uncommon Construction.

The brains behind it is Aaron Frumin. He’s a college dropout who constructed the bright idea to give kids hammers, not pencils, And to get them to look at skill saws not just their cell phones.

They’re creating a new kind of neighborhood.

Built by the hands of New Orleans high school and college kids.

They’re learning how to learn.

And learning why there’s really no place like home.

