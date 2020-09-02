17-year-old dies in late night crash on I-10

GRAMERCY, La. (BRPROUD) – Mason Pusey, 17, of St. Amant, was killed in a crash late Tuesday night.

Pusey died after the 2009 Honda Accord he was traveling in hit a tree off of I-10 West close to LA Hwy 641.

The investigation into this crash started around 11 p.m. and LSP says, “Pusey was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.”

Pusey died later at a hospital.

Troopers did take a toxicology sample from Pusey and results will come after the analysis is complete.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.