CHALMETTE – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting yesterday afternoon in Chalmette.



The shooting, which left one young man dead, appears to have been accidental, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 p.m on February 9 in the 70 block of Thornton Drive.



No one else was injured in the shooting, according to police.