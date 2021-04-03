15th annual Tour de Jefferson social ride set for mid-April

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Chamber will host the 15th Annual Tour de Jefferson, presented by Laitram, on Sunday, April 18 at Estelle Playground in Marrero.

The goal of this family-friendly biking adventure and festival is to continually enhance the awareness of quality-of-life amenities, recreational venues, and the Bicycle Master Plan in Jefferson Parish.

The ride will start in Estelle Playground at 7:30 a.m. and will offer riders 50-, 31-, 19.7- and 10-mile routes to choose from.

The cost for an Adult rider is $50 through Thursday, April 15, and includes:

Rider Entry

T-shirt

Participant Bib

Bike number

Helmet number

JPSO Route Coverage

Finish Line Refreshments

Light Breakfast Snacks

Youth (ages 5-17) registration is $20.

The $5 off Early Bird rate continues through Wednesday, March 31.

Social distancing measures will be in place. Riders are required to wear masks during the ride line-up while everyone is in the same area.

Once riders are out on the route with adequate space between them and fellow riders, they will be able to take their mask off.

Military, first responders and police discounts are available upon registration. If you qualify and would like to register, please enter the code COMMUNITY21 at checkout.

For more information or to register, visit tourdejefferson.org.