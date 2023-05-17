Mark Boros is the Piano Man (now in the French Quarter)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When he was just two years old, Mark Boros sat down at his piano.

And he never stopped.

Unless as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know and hear, it was to start singing.

Mark Boros is a 15-year-old home-schooled, high school sophomore.

He’s a music man for sure.

Singing and dancing in shows around town like The Sound of Music and The Nutcracker.

Mark’s dream job would be at the keyboard on a cruise ship.

That’s after he plays at Pat O’Brien’s, the bar in the French Quarter where piano music has been on stage since 1933.

But remember Mark is just 15…so that’s not happening anytime soon.

Unless it does.

