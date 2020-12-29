14-year-old murdered on Christmas Day; family speaks out

NEW ORLEANS – Christmas Day turned into a nightmare for the Alfred family after their teenage son was killed in New Orleans East.



“I have still not processed it all the way, you know? I haven’t,” Jamere Alfred’s mother, Laricha Alfred told WGNO News. “And I want answers.

On Friday, Jamere Alfred’s was murdered in a drive-by shooting at the Walgreens on Lake Forest and Bullard. Hours before he was killed, Jamere’s father, John Alfred described the day as ‘peaceful and joyous’ after receiving all of the gifts he wished for.



“He was totally elated and there was a couple of surprises and he was like ‘You ain’t tell me you got this!’ And I was like ‘No, I wasn’t supposed to tell you, that’s the surprise element of it!’ And he was like ‘But you know we don’t like surprises!’ But that’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to bring a smile on his face,” Alfred said.

Now, Alfred will never get to see his son smile again or enjoy his presents. Jamere’s mother says he loved music and sports – particularly football – and he stayed out of trouble. As the investigation continues, the family is prayerful.



“Though I don’t like what has happened to my child, I still would like what has happened to my child to be the turning point for the city of New Orleans,” said Alfred.

If you have any information regarding the case, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.