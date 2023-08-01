David Karcher has gone fly fishin'

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Time does not fly.

Not when you take the time to tie your own flies.

That’s for fly fishing.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet 14-year-old David Karcher.

David creates the bait for his catch of the day.

He ties his own flies.

He even sells them around town.

He calls them Killer Flies.

David got hooked when he was seven years old.

He knows just what it means to fish New Orleans.

It’s the allure of the lure that keeps David Karcher casting.

