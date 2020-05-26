13-year-old killed in Ascension Parish crash

St. AMANT, LA– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

According to investigators, 13-year-old Kaijah Jones of Maurepas was killed when the Nissan Maxima she was riding in, driven by 34-year-old Kim Jones, failed to stop at a red light on LA Hwy 431 at LA Hwy 935, and drove into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado struck the Maxima on its passenger side door.

Kaijah Jones, who was properly restrained, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital where she later died. Kim Jones was also properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

It is unknown if Jones was impaired at the time of the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from her for analysis. The diver of the Silverado was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation.