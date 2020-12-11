12 Days of Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas

NEW ORLEANS – On the first day of the Louisiana Philharmonic’s holiday concert season, the Brass Quintet, plus one drummer, give to you, a mid-day melody in the middle of New Orleans City Park.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s a gift.

A gift from LPO to you.

It’s called 12 Days of LPO.

And your ticket is here if you click right here.

The gift giving goes on Friday December 11 at 4 pm LIVE from the balcony of the Historic New Orleans Collection in the French Quarter.

Then at 5pm LIVE with the Radio Bird Quartet at the Domino in the Marigny.

On Saturday December 12, the LPO Storytime at Storyland at New Orleans City Park.

That’s at 10:30 am.

Also Saturday, the LPO Winds LIVE at Dat Dog Balcony on Frenchman Street.

For more on all these great concerts, just click right here.