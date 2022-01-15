112-year old World War II Veteran, Lawrence Brooks remembered at funeral and memorial service

FILE – World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, on Sept. 12, 2019. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, ,2022 at the age of 112. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Earlier this month, 112-year old, Lawrence Brooks, the Nation’s oldest veteran passed away, and today family and friends remembered him at a private funeral and memorial service. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez was there and talked to those who knew him about his incredible life.

A jazz procession with a horse-drawn carriage was held today at the National World War II Museum to remember the life of the nation’s oldest veteran, World War II Veteran Lawrence Brooks who lived to b 112 years old.

“It is pretty amazing to have someone live to be 112-years old,” Lt. Colonel Patrick J. Sullivan, U.S. Army Commander of the 91st Batallion said.

In his life friends and family say Mr. Brooks loved tending to his garden in his yard, but he truly sowed the seeds of love, respect, and peace to everyone he met including long-time friend, Carolyn Dunbar who met him at the VA Hospital.

“Mr. Brooks was the most kindest, sweetest veteran ever. You could see the joy in his eyes. I wrote many poems about Mr. Brooks. He so long ago and he endeared so many things. He was a beautiful friend and he loved everyone,” Dunbar said.

Mr. Brooks had a special love for “The Victory Belles” who sang for him any chance they got so of course they performed at his memorial service to honor their friend.

Brooks inspired leaders like U.S. Congressman Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Richmond said, “It was his blood, sweat, and tears that he paved the way for freedom.”

Lawrence Brooks was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1940 at age 31. He was a cook in the then segregated Army. Fellow soldiers say he was proud of how far the Army has come.

“To make sure we are forward thinking, integrating every individual to our organization,” Lt. Sullivan said.

Those who knew him best say they salute Mr. Brooks for living the kind of life we all should strive to live.

“His love for everybody was pretty amazing,” Sullivan said.

“Mr. Brooks’ motto was the reason why I lived so long is because I treat everyone nice,” Dunbar said.

So it is fitting that he had a “nice” send-off for his final farewell.

Also at today’s service, A letter from President Joe Biden written to the Brooks family was read.