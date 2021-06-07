1031 Canal responds to City Council’s demand for criminal charges

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 3, Councilmember Kristin Palmer joined the families of the three men who died in the Hard Rock collapse in asking the city’s inspector general to turn over its findings to the D.A. to potentially pursue criminal charges.

“They should have went in and came out alive,” said Irene Wimberly, who lost her son Quinnyon. “I feel like a crime was committed and I want them to pay for it.”

Palmer is urging the D.A. to file charges.

Shortly after the announcement, 1031 Canal development released the following comment:

We are disappointed in the City Council’s decision today. The collapse of the building under construction at 1031 Canal Street was a tragic event caused by numerous design and construction issues. None of these issues are attributable to the owner, 1031 Canal Development. OSHA conducted a full federal investigation and did not implicate the owner.

1031 Canal Development has, from the beginning, sought to safely develop a key piece of property that holds tremendous economic and civic importance. The Council’s decision today penalizes the owner for the acts of others. It also jeopardizes one of the largest private investments in the City—a project that is backed by an international brand and is capable of creating hundreds of jobs and generating millions of dollars of tax revenue.

1031 Canal is evaluating its options and fully intends to move forward with the development of this important site.