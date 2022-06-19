NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local Country Radio personality for WNOE, Eddie Edwards, passed away on Sunday. Edwards was 75.

His wife confirmed the news of the icon’s passing over the weekend.

A mainstay, Edwards spent over 30 years on New Orleans’ airwaves being known for his vast knowledge of music and country artist.

He accomplished many things including becoming a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Eddie spent the last year of his career in the city that loved him. His WNOE family posted online that he will certainly be missed.