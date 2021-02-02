10,000 headshots: One face at a time

Photographer Noel Marcentel has a heads up on headshots

NEW ORLEANS – Your face is your window on the world.

Nobody knows how to give your face a lift like the man with a measuring tape and a camera.

He’s New Orleans photographer Noel Marcentel.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Noel’s got a heads up when it comes to headshots.

It’s Noel Marcentel’s specialty.

And because of what he does, Noel joined 200 other photographers across America.

Noel and the other artists with cameras were on a mission.

Their mission was to snap a lot of pictures.

In fact, a lot of headshots.

To be exact, 10,000 headshots.

Head shots for folks who were out of work.

It got the name 10,000 Headshots.

A way to help people during the pandemic get back to life.

And, the hope is, back to a regular paycheck.