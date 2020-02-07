$1,000 V-Day dinner for two, jewelry included from Fleming’s and David Yurman

NEW ORLEANS – No need to worry about anything this Valentine’s Day – Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has an exceptional menu for two and a jewelry gift to surprise your loved one!

The steakhouse has partnered with David Yurman to provide an all-inclusive experience including a three-course dinner for two, premium champagne and a special gift.

Priced exclusively at $500 or $1,000, the “Wine, Dine & Sparkle” packages are available from February 12-15, with a curated assortment of jewelry gift options for her or him. This exceptional experience also includes a guaranteed reservation during one of the busiest times of the year.

To view the “Wine, Dine, & Sparkle” Valentine’s Day packages including the David Yurman jewelry gift options, visitwww.flemingssteakhouse.com/winedinesparkle.

In addition to “Wine, Dine, & Sparkle”, Fleming’s is offering a three-course, prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu at all 68 locations from February 12-15. Guests can also order from the full dinner menu.

A limited number of Wine, Dine & Sparkle packages are available at each Fleming’s location. To make a reservation, e-mail flemingsreservations@tilsonpr.com, and a reservation specialist will coordinate all details. For all other Valentine’s Day reservations can be made here.