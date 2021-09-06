1,000 hot meals available tonight at Lafreniere Park

An Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, has posted signs near its entrance informing customers of a new requirement: ‘”being unvaccinated.” (Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— In response to Hurricane Ida, Jefferson Parish officials announced 1,000 meals will be provided to residents.

Councilman from District 4, Dominick Impastato has partnered with Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Red Cross to provide 1,000 hot meals for drive-thru pick up tonight at Lafreniere Park – 3000 Downs Blvd. Metairie, LA 70003, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to enter and exit the park from the gates at the W. Napoleon Ave. entrance.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net.