100-foot tall tree fell on West Monroe home; Family staying positive despite major damages

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Delta left significant damage for many residents in West Monroe. One family tells NBC 10/FOX 14 they’re having to stay somewhere else after a tree fell on their house.

“We’re okay, we’re okay. We don’t have a house, we are essentially homeless, but we are okay,” said Debra Shelton, West Monroe Resident.

The Shelton family is staying positive despite the 100-foot tree that came crashing down onto their home early Saturday morning. The tree fell from across the neighbor’s yard causing damage to the roof, patio, and even inside the home.

“I looked up and saw the sky and a tree. Water was pouring in, the wind was blowing,” said Shelton.

Debra Shelton says this isn’t just a building but a home that is filled with memories. Memories that can’t be replaced or found in a new home across town.

“I don’t want to start all over again and I don’t want a new home. I want my house and I want my memories,” said Shelton.

Shelton says she has lived in this West Monroe home since 1986 raising her children, taking care of her grandchildren, and even hosting ever holiday celebration.

“Those are the things I feel the greatest loss for. Is that I cant have my thanksgiving here, I can’t have my Christmas here, I’m not even sure about easter,” said Shelton.

Now, there is a lot of questions about what will happen next, but Shelton says shes trusting God as this situation is just a small bump in the road.

“I felt so sorry for myself and then I realized, wait a second we were protected. We were at the other end of the house. We are alive and we are healthy. We could’ve gotten killed.”

The family says they are so thankful for the community as crews were already out at the house within hours of the storm to clean up all the debris.

