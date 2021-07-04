10-year-old dies in car crash in Jefferson Parish on 4th of July weekend

WAGGAMAN, La. (WGNO)— On July 3, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA 18 east near Modern Farms Road.

The crash claimed the life of 10-year-old R’madh Mitchell of New Orleans.

According to LSP, a 2010 Infiniti EX35, driven by Mitchell’s father 32-year-old Randolph Martin Jr, was traveling east on LA 18.

Police say Martin was traveling at a high speed and failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and entered a drainage ditch after being airborne and rolling over multiple times.

According to the investigation, Martin and 10-year-old Mitchell were not wearing a seatbelt and were ejected from the vehicle.

Everyone was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Two other children were also involved in the accident and had minor injuries. Police believe they were not buckled correctly.

R’madh Mitchell was later pronounced dead at the hospital and Martin suffered from serious injuries.

Police suspect Martin was under the influence.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Martin was placed under arrest for an active warrant as well as Reckless Operation, Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, 3 counts of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a Juvenile, Possession of Open Container, No Seatbelt and 2 counts of Child Restraint Violation.

He will be booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center upon his release from the hospital.

Louisiana State Troopers want to remind everyone that children depend on adults to ensure they are properly restrained in age and weight-appropriate car seats or booster seats.

Nationally Certified Child Seat Technicians are also available across Louisiana to assist you with properly installing car seats.

For more information on where to go for assistance, please visit the website.

Impaired driving continues to cause serious injuries and death every day in our state.

Police urge the community to have a plan in place that will ensure a safe ride home.

Motorists should designate a safe and sober driver before heading to any location where alcohol will be consumed.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone or contact local law enforcement by dialing 911.