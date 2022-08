In the VFW parking lot, it's Droopy's Snowballs

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) – Their snowballs are the best.

In a contest across Jefferson Parish, Droopy’s Snowballs is the number one fan favorite.

Jefferson Parish’s Sno-Ball Blitz is the contest.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with the winners and their award-winning recipe.

Droopy’s Snowballs is at 1133 Hickory Avenue in Harahan.

