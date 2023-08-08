HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Hammond gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Quick Way in Hammond, located at 14633 West University Ave.

The drawing for the winning ticket was held on Friday, Aug. 4, and the prize money has yet to be claimed, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

