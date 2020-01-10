Victim identified in Covington domestic incident

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COVINGTON – One man is dead and another is behind bars this morning after an overnight domestic incident near Covington.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute early on January 10 in the Natchez Trace neighborhood.

One man killed another man, and one suspect is in custody, according to police.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston later identified victim as 58-year-old Jose Amaya, of 379 Memphis Trace, Covington.

Jose was taken to St. Tammany Parish Hospital with multiple stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the STPSO.