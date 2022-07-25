KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday evening, Kenner Police responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on West Metairie. The investigation began around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash.

According to police, surveillance video obtained in the area assisted in this investigation. Police say the video shows a 2004 Mercedes Benz failing to stop at a stop sign at the corner of West Metairie and Clay Street.

Police arrested the driver of the car, 31-year-old Christopher Brown, of Kenner. Brown is being charged with the following:

Negligent Homicide

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stop sign violation

Kenner Police say additional charges may come, pending toxicology results.

A passerby sent WGNO this video from the scene: