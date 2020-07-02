1 in custody after woman found shot to death in Metairie

METAIRIE – A woman was found shot to death inside of a vehicle in Metairie this morning.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on July 2.

The officers found the victim inside the vehicle. She had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the JPSO.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.