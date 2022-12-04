NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street.

At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle. The driver was taken to a hospital via EMS. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the vehicle was traveling east on North Claiborne Avenue when it went off the road and crashed into a 18-wheeler trailer parked on the shoulder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigators at 504-658-6207.

