$1.5 million dedicated to preserve Tchefuncte River lighthouse

Tchfuncte River lighthouse in Madisonville

MANDEVILLE, LA — Saint Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced the dedication of more than $1.5 million that will be used to protect and preserve the light house that marks where the Tchefuncte River meets Lake Pontchartrain.

The lighthouse was built before the Civil War, and it still helps boaters find their way. But the structure has seen its share of decay over the decades. The City of Madisonville, the parish, and other groups have been working for years on a plan — that is now shovel-ready — to improve the lighthouse as well as the land it sits on.

The money comes from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, or GOMESA. The project calls for the construction of a bulkhead around the light house as well as a rock breakwater to protect the land from erosion. Plans also call for a dock and pier to be added to the location.

Looking at the big picture, the city and parish hope the lighthouse will be used for educational and recreational purposes, along with preservation of its historical importance.