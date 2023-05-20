METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans pro wrestler Danny Flamingo prior to Wildkat Pro Wrestling’s event at John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, La., on Saturday, May 20.

The “Chalmation Sensation” will face WPW champion Brady Pierce in a rematch of March’s main event at Southport Hall.

“Like I said, Brady Pearce is not the kind of guy that you want to be lackadaisical across the ring with, because if you ain’t ready, you’re going to learn the hard way and he’s going to put you down,” Flamingo told to WGNO Sports. “Like I said of Brady Pearce he might be on that keto diet, but I’m giving him the Flamingo Diet tonight. And it’s hard to eat when you got no teeth.”

Doors open at 6 p.m., bell time at 7.