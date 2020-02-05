Local Woman Shares 2019 Oscar Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday, New Orleans resident and 2019 Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler, shared her 2019 Oscar experience with WGNO!

Beachler accepts Oscar on stage.

"I was so nervous, I was shaking and could barely speak! Beachler.



Beachler won an Oscar last year for her work on the biggest blockbuster of 2018, Black Panther. She took home the award for Best Production Design, making history as the first African-American woman to win in the category.

"I didn't think I would win. I was shocked when I found out I was even nominated. I didn't hear them when they called my name!" said Beachler.

Beachler says she was so nervous as she approached the mic. She was shaking. But, Jennifer Lopez gave her encouraging words just before she put the Oscar in her hands.

"I couldn't find my speech, it was in my phone. It was a rush of emotions all at once. It was amazing and nerve wrecking at the same time being on the stage in front of the large crowd. A huge moment for me in my career." Beachler.



Beachler gave a shout out to the city of New Orleans at the top of her acceptance speech that night. When asked why, she replied:

"New Orleans believed in me. I was given a chance in New Orleans to start my career. New Orleans is my home."

Where is her Oscar one year later? On her mantle, in her home, in the Irish Channel.

Tune into the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday on ABC WGNO - News With A Twist

Academy Award Red Carpet is at 5:30pm and the show starts at 7pm!