Local restaurants see business boom on Mother’s Day

NEW ORLEANS — Being a mom is a 24/7 job, and Mother’s Day is the one day of the year families come together to celebrate the women who make it all possible. However, last year’s Mother’s Day was much different.

In spring of 2020, the New Orleans area was shut down because of the coronavirus. So, family meals and Mother’s Day celebrations were practically non-existent.

“We were closed last year for Mothers Day, and Mother’s Day is always one of the biggest days for us here in New Orleans,” said Lally Brennan, co-proprietor of Commander’s Palace.

This year, Mother’s Day made a huge comeback in the Crescent City, creating business local restaurants haven’t seen in almost a year.

“It’s as busy as we can be basically, you know, because even though New Orleans is at 100 percent, we’re still only at maybe 60 percent because of separating the tables six feet,” said Brennan.

With new covid guidelines in place, dozens of families resumed their annual tradition of Mother’s Day brunch at Commander’s Palace.

“We love coming to Commander’s, it’s a tradition. We love the people, they’re like family and we always get together with our family, and they do a great job. It was just a fabulous time,” said local resident Tracie Garner.

This Mother’s Day, marking another milestone in the path back to normalcy, with friends and families coming together to celebrate the women in their lives.