Local Restaurants doing Mother’s Day Takeout

NEW ORLEANS – Even though we’re still in lockdown, a few restaurants are going out of their way to make Mother’s Day special with takeout specials!

Compere Lapin

Chef Nina Compton will be offering special Mother’s Day Brunch Kits at her award-winning eatery Compere Lapin. Priced at $65 for two, each kit includes an assortment of house-made pastries, a shrimp cocktail, deviled eggs, smoked fish dip, and granola. Diners must pre-order through email or call the restaurant at least 48 hrs in advance between 1 pm-4 pm. All orders must be placed by Friday, May 8th at 4 pm. Tropical Mimosas and Bloody Marys sold separately. To order call (504) 599-2119 or email hello@comperelapin.com.

Copper Vine

Copper Vine is offering a Mother’s Day Gift Set priced at $50. Sets include a $25 gift card to Copper Vine, a bottle of Rose’ (can be substituted for CV Red or CV White), and a small bouquet of flowers. Additionally, the restaurant will be offering a Mother’s Day Brunch Special for a group of four for $45 ($36 with code CVEAT20). Menu items include Baked Pain Perdu and French Toast with crème brulee’ custard and blueberries. To order and for more information call (504) 208-9535.

Toups Meatery

Mid-City favorite Toups’ Meatery, will be offering specialty items for Mother’s Day. Offerings include Whole Chicken with confit potatoes, peppers and onions $28 (serves 2-4); Sweet Potato Casserole $15 (serves 6-8); Spring Pea Salad with shallots and mint $12; Lyonnaise Salad $12; and a whole Pineapple Upside Down Cake $30 (serves 6-8). Orders must be placed in advance. To order and for more information call (504) 252-4999.