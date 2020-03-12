Local musician Jovin Webb gets golden ticket to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GONZALES, La.-- A local musician's dream of fame is one step closer to becoming a dream come true!

Jovin Webb, who's a talented singer from Gonzales, Louisiana is now headed to Hollywood in hopes of becoming the next "American Idol."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez introduces us to this local talent!

On this quiet Louisiana day in Gonzales, musician Jovin Webb is pondering how he's going to continue to make some noise on the hit TV show, "American Idol."

He already impressed Idol celebrity judges who are sending him to Hollywood.

Lionel Richie said his voice sounded like barbecue sauce.

"I think he just meant that southern twang," Webb said.

Luke Bryan said that he could sit and drink a lot of bourbon listening to Jovin's voice.

Katy Perry jokingly said that after hearing his voice she got chills in her cheek bones even with all the botox she's had.

"I was trying my best to be authentic and that's what they've seen. Very soulful and passionate," Webb said.

For 29-year old Jovin, music has always been in his soul.

"My sound is like butter over gravel, very smooth, but raspy at the same time," he said.

His sound reflects his life which has been rough, especially since losing his mom and most recently his dad.

"It was a lot. My mom was definitely my backbone. Helped me through life and showed me the way to go when you lose someone so pivotal it was crazy for me. Now I don't just have one angel, I have two angels watching over me. I feel more secure," he said.

Now more than ever Jovin's living in the present moment being a role model for his son, Javin.

"That's the greatest prize, seeing my son proud of me," he said.

He hopes he does his best to represent Louisiana on the show.

"I'm happy to be from here to have that soul to have that barbecue, that barbecue sauce," Webb said.

To follow Jovin's journey, tune into "American Idol" on Sunday and Monday nights right here on WGNO-TV.