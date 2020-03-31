Local moving business gets creative with extra time amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A local moving company is getting creative during this pandemic by making the most of their extra time.



The coronavirus pandemic has forced many restaurants and local businesses to close down but it's also made some companies think outside of the box! That includes Movn Home Movers, a local business that serves the Greater New Orleans area.



While they're not physically working, they're still taking care of business.



"My brother is a web developer so he's working on our website to make it much more smoother for our customers to use" the CEO of Movn, Brandon LeBeau told WGNO. "As well as for us to execute the moves as stress free as possible for our customers."



Movn is also taking the time to build relationships with previous customers while developing their clientele for the future. "We're hoping after the pandemic to expand out to Baton Rouge, Slidell and Mandeville."



Brandon's also brainstormed a few cool tips for you, when you are ready to move!



"Donate a lot of items that you don't use on a norm. When you're packing boxes try not to overpack them because when you try too lift them or when we try to life them, the Botton will bust and now it's just a bigger mess" LeBeau said.



"Make sure you keep all of your essential items with you such as your wallet, toothbrush, things like that, that you know you'll need."



Now that you have those tips, and this small business has maximized their time, your future for moving is bright. "



I'm looking forward to just seeing the smiles on their face when they tell us 'this was actually a stress-free move'. So, I just look forward to just growth in general."



If you'd like to book with Movn in the future, visit their Instagram at movnbid or call (504) 408- 7769.