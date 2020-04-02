Local mom spreads kindness around New Orleans, not germs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- A local mom is going street to street and posting Pledge Posters with a call to action.

“I pledge...

I will not complain. I will not spread bad news. I will be encouraging, helpful and friendly. I will give all I can. I will do my part toward building a better and greater New Orleans." Hattie Collins, mother

What better way to spread hope during a pandemic then, posting pledge posters with a call to action. That’s how a local mother is inspiring her New Orleans community.

"Just knowing how many people are out and about right now I thought it adds to the collective atmosphere of hope and encouragement that everyone seems to be chipping into and needs," Hattie Collins, mother shared.

Collins got the idea from a friend in Kentucky who shared a story about the Great Flood of 1937. It was a time when the towns people needed encouragement and uplifting. So back then, the mayor of Louisville gave out pledge cards similar to Collins' posters.

“It kind of became a symbol of rebuilding for them and I just thought, during this time as we are trying to support each other and lift each other up from afar but to also keep in mind as we do have to rebuild a bit as we bounce back from this,” explained Collins.

Collins is a single mother of twin 16 month old babies and while out on her daily strolls with her kiddos she looks for places to post.

Keep an eye out, you'll see them on various poles on Arabella, some down on Joseph Street and even on power boxes.

“I think when I read that pledge and I think about doing whatever I can do you know it’s a lot of little things but a lot of little things add up to a big result,” Collins shared.

