Local man dropping off masks to cancer patients to protect them from COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a local month is doing his part to bring awareness to cancer causes by helping patients get face masks that he designed.

You may have seen cancer advocate Greg Kayser walking around town wearing a pink onesie. He did so after he did an online fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. If he raised $3,000 he promised to walk his dog around town wearing a pink onesie for seven days. He ended up raising $4,000.

Cancer hit close to home for Greg because both his grandparents who raised him had cancer and passed away.

Now Greg is continuing to help raise funds, this time to specifically help cancer patients and their caregivers.

“I’m selling masks, and each mask sold will got to a cancer patient or a caregiver. I’ll also be dropping them off at cancer centers too,” he said.

The masks, which he’s selling for $25 read: “Cancer doesn’t discriminate, neither does Covid.”

“7.6 Covid-related deaths name cancer as an underlying issue,” Kayser said.

Today Greg dropped a mask for Tammy Broussard, a cancer warrior, who’s been battling cancer for 7 years.

“This is a blessing. Now I have a mask for everyday of the week. You can never have too many masks. I think this is a wonderful effort. It really is so important to mask up, especially for someone like me with underlying conditions. Mask up, do your part to stay vigilant and to protect yourself and others,” Broussard said.

So far as part of his campaign, Greg’s raised $8,500 between last year and this year.

If you’d like to help Greg with his “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign, click HERE.

The American Cancer Society is also hosting an online auction, if you’d like to help, click HERE.