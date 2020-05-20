Local Man Arrested for 2018 Bank Robbery

In the early morning hours of Wednesday May 20, 2020, Mandeville Police executed an arrest warrant and search warrant in connection with the 2018 bank robbery of then, Florida Parishes Bank, located at 2909 Highway 190. As a result, an 18-year-old male was taken into custody. He will be booked into Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for one count of Armed Robbery and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The Mandeville Police Department is unable to release the identity of the suspect currently as he was a juvenile (16 years old) at the time of the robbery. However, the Mandeville Police Department is already in communication of the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office to request that this individual be tried as adult given the seriousness of the crime and the propensity for violence displayed by this individual at such a young age.

The break in the case came via a DNA confirmation. At the time of the robbery in 2018, evidence was collected from the scene in the form of a roll of duct tape from the victim’s stolen car that MPD recovered shortly after the robbery. An unknown DNA profile was located, collected, and stored in the FBI database known as the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). A recent arrest and booking into the St Tammany Parish Jail of a suspect netted a known DNA sample as a matter of processing and intake. This known sample matched the profile of our unknown suspect from 2018. The search warrant also netted a lot of circumstantial evidence such as clothing articles and bags which bolster the case against our suspect.

“As Chief of Police, I am proud of the initial investigative efforts that allowed for time to take its course and reveal to us the suspect. Our officers and detectives proved once again, their tenacity and dedication, to stay on criminals’ trails even after leads grow cold. Their dedication and effective use of technologies have netted a win for us and more importantly, the community which we serve.”