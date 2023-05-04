ST. TAMMANY (WGNO) — A St. Tammany-based company is expanding its operation to the Slidell area, and bringing new jobs.

BEC Co-Packers announced Wednesday (May 3rd) that it will be purchasing and rehabilitating a 15- year-old vacant building in Slidell. The $2.5 million project will create a new production line.

BEC manufactures glass and plastic bottles, jars, jugs, and hot and cold fill products for local brands. With the new facility, the company plans to expand into a fourth product line, for clients in need of sports and hydration drinks.

“Our company is aggressively focused on the future, and I am proud that we are able to continue to grow right here in St. Tammany Parish,” said BEC Co-Packers CEO, Mike Boudreaux.

“We hold our products to the highest standards and pride ourselves on continuously enhancing our in-house capabilities to deliver the best quality products to our clients and consumers. This project is reflective of the high value we place on excellence in our field of work,” he said.

