River Ridge, LA (WGNO) — Members of the Non-Profit Cross Catholic Outreach and community volunteers hosted a food-packing event at St. Matthew The Apostle Church where they packed over 40,000 meals to help combat world hunger.

“It’s a way to spread the good-will and love to people around the world that are underprivilege and unfortunate and need some assistance,” said Pastor, Father Lee Poche of St. Matthew The Apostle Church.

The meals will be sent to poor communities in poverty-stricken countries like Haiti & Dominican Republic.