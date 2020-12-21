Local Chuck E. Cheese donates toys to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — Local kids who won big while playing at Chuck E. Cheese decide to give back to others in need. Over the past month, Chuck E. Cheese New Orleans and Lafayette asked kids visiting their locations to donate some of their winning e-tickets to the Giving Tree program, which helps kids in need.

Over 85,500 e-tickets were donated and used to purchase toys from Chuck E.’s gift shop that were donated to the children at the hospital last week. Every child who made a donation, received an ornament they could add to a Giving Tree at their local Chuck E. Cheese.

“We were blown away by the generosity of our youngest Chuck E. Cheese guests, who donated an incredible number of e-tickets to our local charity partners, giving back to kids in need this holiday season,” said CEC Entertainment CEO David McKillips. “After a difficult year for everyone, we are truly overwhelmed to see these children embracing the season’s joy of giving to others.”

The donated tickets also provided holiday toys for kids in the Toys for Tots and Big Brothers Big Sister’s program.