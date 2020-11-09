Local boy scouts honor our fallen heroes as Gold Star families watch on

METAIRIE, La. — With a scrubber and cleaning supplies in hand, the Boy Scouts Troop 23 are on a mission to honor our fallen heroes.

“I wanted my Eagle Scout project to be something I could do with the community and something to do with the military, and I thought this was the least we could do,” said Boy Scout Kameron Callahan.

One splash, one spray at a time, these scouts are cleaning the graves of our fallen heroes at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie. They’re paying tribute to those who fought for our freedoms, and their efforts are not going unnoticed.



“To see young men who are dedicated to the memory of our country and what it takes for us to live the lifestyle we live, is very heartwarming.” said Teresa Bovia.

The Bovias lost their 24-year-old son Joey in Afghanistan ten years ago. With tears swelling in their eyes, they watched as these young men cleaned their son’s grave,

“It’s amazing to see the love that has followed him, even into the afterlife,” said Lloyd Powell.

Powell and his family also remembering his 20-year-old son Matthew, who was killed overseas ten years ago.

This event, a reminder for Gold Star families that their loved ones are never forgotten.



“You’re going to repeat history if you don’t remember it. Find out about your forefathers, and all the giving that they’ve done in the past and honor it. Know that you have your life because of what they did.” said Powell.

The grave cleaning, a humbling event for Callahan and his troop, and a way to show their gratitude to soldiers like Joey and Matthew.



“You fought for us, you died for us just to keep our country free and independent, so thank you.” said Callahan.

A solemn reminder that our freedom isn’t free.