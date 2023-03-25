NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The birthplace of jazz is getting another reason to celebrate this spring.

Saturday (March 25th) the Sing for Hope Piano organization celebrated the unveiling of 11 pianos designs. The pianos were hand painted by local New Orleans artists as part of a residency program.

All 11 of the pianos will be placed throughout the City of New Orleans for anyone and everyone to play, listen to, interact with, and enjoy before being placed throughout the city through Wednesday (April 19th).

After their public residency, the pianos will be moved to permanent homes that include schools and community-based organizations in the city.

Those wishing to add some music to their life can visit piano locations on the Sing for Hope Piano website.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.