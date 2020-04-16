Local artist sharing positivity through murals during coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge native Jacob Zumo is known for his paintings and works of art. Now he’s creating a mural to help spread positivity through the Baton Rouge area during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During this time when everyone’s in their house and all the anxiety stricken things, we came up with this idea to kind of a be a prayer for everybody” Zumo said. “Once things settle down, they can come through.. this can be a positive image and a prayer to everybody in this crazy time.

GymFit BR’s owner, Joshua Roberts, says the mural is expected to be a part of a larger effort during the ongoing pandemic. He’s expected to release additional details soon.