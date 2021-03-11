Livingston Parish teachers receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Teachers and school staff have been receiving their COVID-19 shots for a few weeks now.

Livingston Parish educators waited patiently for the COVID-19 vaccine and now, those vaccines came directly to them on March 10 at the Suma Professional and Development Center.

The operation needed all hands on deck.

Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy says, “Hey we got it going on out here today in Livingston Parish! Today was the first day we’ve offered our employees the chance to get the vaccination. We have 688 people who are scheduled to roll through our facility out here today.”

Denham Springs High School librarian Donna Scanlan says, “I am so excited to get the vaccine. I‘m excited that the school system gave us this opportunity to come here today.”

Those who were administering the vaccine were the very school nurses they work with.

“This could not have happened today, without these professional nurses you see behind me today,” said Supt. Murphy.

Livingston Parish school nurse Jill Rome says, “The process has been fabulous. I did not expect it to be this smooth, to be honest, but it was simple and quick.”

Many saw this as a step in the right direction.

District 9, School Board Member Dr. Devin Gregoire says, “Hopefully things like this will bring us closer to getting back to that normal way of doing things.”

Despite difficulties, teachers have been a rock for the community.

Supt. Murphy says, “But what this has taught us is that nothing will ever replace that relationship between that student and that teacher in the class. nothing will ever replace that.”

“I’m looking forward to the second dose, and getting healthy and back to normal,” said Scanlan.

Livingston Parish teachers will be coming back to receive their second dose of the vaccine in the near future.

All teachers can also make appointments with local pharmacies.

You can find the listed locations here.

